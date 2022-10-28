KGF Star Yash Not Approached For Brahmastra 2; Alia Bhatt's Delivery Date Revealed?

Just a day after it was reported that KGF star Yash has been approached to play the role of Dev in the Brahmastra sequel, looks like it was nothing but merely a rumour. The producer of Ayan Mukerji directorial, Karan Johar has now these rubbished claims saying Yash has not been approached for the role. “This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone," the filmmaker told E-Times. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s name is also been speculated for the role of Dev in Brahmastra Past Two: Dev.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood soon. While it was earlier reported that the Brahmastra actress’ delivery date is around mid-November, it has now been reported that it is likely to be between November 20 and 30. As reported by E-Times, Alia Bhatt’s delivery date is likely to be around her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday - which is on November 28. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Korean celebrity couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin recently treated their fans to happy news. And now, the Crash Landing On You stars have revealed the gender of their child. The couple has revealed that they are expecting a baby boy, who is likely to bless their lives in December 2022. Son Ye Jin’s agency, MS Team Entertainment shared the same on Friday, October 28, in a statement. The agency also reassured fans that, “Son Ye Jin is currently in very good health. She’s calmly preparing for the birth [of her son]."

Kartik Aaryan has finally released the first official poster and his first look from his upcoming film Freddy. On Friday, October 28, the actor took to social media to share the poster which showed an animated turtle carrying a set of jaws on it, which has a rose in it. Sometime later, he also shared his first look from the film in which he was seen holding a broken jaw in his hand with blood stains on his finger. Sharing the poster, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon 🐢#Freddy 🖤"

Celebrating India’s 75th Republic Day, the action-packed large-screen spectacle, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is all set to release on January 25, 2024. The film will see the actors play Indian Air Force pilots. On Friday, the makers unveiled the official poster of the film and announced the release date. The film, paying a tribute to India’s armed forces, is perfectly timed to open during the Republic Day weekend.

