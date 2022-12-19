KGF Star Yash Patiently Poses For Selfies With Nearly 700 Fans In Bangalore

Kannada superstar Yash, aka Rocky Bhai, is currently one of the biggest film stars in India. The actor has cemented a special place in the hearts of the audience, across the country, with the blockbuster KGF film franchise. Recently, there was an outpouring of love for Yash on social media after he patiently posed for hundreds of fans at an event.

While ardent fans of Yash are awaiting the announcement of his next film with bated breath, he made headlines after participating in the aforementioned event, which was held in Bangalore. The event was attended by hundreds of fans of the Sandalwood actor, and each one of them got extremely lucky as they got the opportunity to click a selfie with their favourite superstar. According to reports, the 36-year-old patiently posed for pictures and selfies with nearly 700 fans at the Bangalore event.

Advertisement

Some of them even shared their respective photos with Yash on social media and heaped oodles of praise on him for his humbleness. Although the organisers reportedly suggested he clicked group photos, the Santhu Straight Forward actor decided to take individual photos with each fan. His warm gesture is said to have extended the event by one whole hour.

One fan even penned a heartfelt note for Yash by posting a picture with him from the event on Twitter. “Ohhh man dream come true moment what an aura he has. Was emotional and had goosebumps simultaneously when I met Yash," tweeted the individual. In the picture, the actor-fan duo is grinning ear-to-ear for the camera.

Meanwhile, Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. His power-packed portrayal of Rocky Bhai garnered him countrywide stardom. However, the actor has not yet announced his upcoming project.

Read all the Latest Movies News here