KGF Star Yash Pens Thank You Note to Fans Ahead of Birthday, Hints at Delay in His Next, Says ‘I Need…’

KGF star Yash has penned a ‘thank you’ note to his fans, ahead of his 37th birthday. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Yash penned a letter addressing his fans and called them ‘my strength’ he also expressed gratitude for showcasing their “love and affection,", especially on his birthday. The actor’s note revealed that he is not a “birthday person," but witnessing the enthusiasm of his fans on his birthday, has made the day “special".

In his letter to fans, Yash revealed that he is working on something but needs more time. So, this year he needs a special gift from his fans - “your patience and understanding." Towards the end, KGF 2 star Yash informed his fans that on his birthday (January 8), he will not be in town and owing to this, will not be able to meet them. He signed off his note promising his fans “will make it worth the wait."

Taking to the caption to the note, that he penned in Kannada and in English, Yash wrote, “To my fans,With love Yash."

Check out the letter here:

Yash’s note comes exactly around the same time, when his fans were anticipating an update on the actor’s next project - Yash 19. Fans have been eagerly waiting on the update on Yash’s next film after KGF 2, i.e., Yash19, his upcoming film with KVN Productions.

Previously, it was reported, that Yash was gearing up to launch his new movie under his banner. The banner will be named after Ayra, his daughter, whom he considers his lucky charm. Coming from a humble background, Yash, who made it big at the national level, always dreamt of having his own production house, which is so inspiring for actors making in the industry without any background.

Speaking of Yash19, the film is reported to be a commercial film and a pan-India film. As per a report in ETimes, will be helmed by a renowned Kollywood director. The film’s budget is touted to be Rs 400 crore. The film is likely to be an action-drama or a sci-fi thriller. Yash, in a recent interview, had said he would like to match the ‘Hollywood standards’ of film-making and would rope in the best in the industry to make that happen. So, one can expect several talents to come together for Yash19. Yash is also said to have been grooming himself and sporting a brand new look.

If sources are to be believed, Narthan of Mufti fame was roped in to direct Yash19. But now, Narthan may head to Hyderabad to direct Tollywood actor Ram Charan’s film.

While a source from KVN productions said the talks are still on, an ETimes report suggested that the movie will be launched on a grand scale either on January 8 - Yash’s birthday or on January 15 - on the occasion of Sankranti festival.

Post the global success of KGF franchise, there were several speculations about Yash’s next move. From saying that the actor may jump ship to Bollywood to making a debut in Tollywood, there were several rumours about the actor’s next move. His frequent trips to Mumbai had also hinted at the actor announcing a Bollywood film. But now, with just three days left for the actor’s birthday, fans were awaiting an official announcement may come from the production house on the said date. However, the note to Yash’s fans is giving hint to fans about a ‘little more’ wait for his next.

