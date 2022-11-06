KGF Star Yash Recalls People In North Making Fun of South Films, Says 'The Problem Was...'

The popularity of regional cinema has only multiplied in the recent past. Whether it was Yash’s KGF or Ran Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR, several regional languages movies smashed the box office after release and became everyone’s favourite. However, there was a time when the same films were trolled. In a recent event, Yash talked about the same and recalled how people in North used to make fun of South cinema in the past. He shared that the regional films were sold for a bare minimum price and that bad dubbing made them meme material.

“10 years ago, dubbed films became very popular here (North India). But, initially they all started watching with different opinions. People used to make fun of South films. They were like ‘yeh kya action hai, udd raha hai sab’ (what is this action, everything is flying). That’s how it started and eventually they got hooked on to that and they started understanding that art form. The problem with that was our films were sold for a bare minimum price, people used to do bad quality dubbing and it used to be presented in a bad way with funny names," Yash said at the India Today Conclave.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The KGF star also gave credit to RRR director SS Rajamouli for making people familiar with South cinema with his pan-India movies. He also mentioned that Baahubali or KGF made people notice South films. “People started becoming familiar with our dubbed films. It was long pending. Credit goes to SS Rajamouli sir. If you have to break a rock, continuous effort is needed. Baahubali gave that push. KGF was done with a different intention. What KGF was that it was not done to intimidate, but to inspire. People have now started noticing South films," Yash added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another regional movie that has left everyone impressed is Rishab Shetty’s Kannada movie Kantara. It has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022 so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here