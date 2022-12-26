KGF Star Yash Says 2022 Was The Year of Common Man’s Cinema, People With No Background Achieved Big

The year 2022 had been echoed with the rage of one man who structured his dream of putting the Kannada industry on the global map with the phenomenal success of KGF Chapter 2. Yes, it’s none other than Rocky Bhai aka Yash. While the nation was blown away by the fever and content from Kannada cinema from KGF Chapter 1, the film’s sequel only left everyone even more impressed.

Yash has been an indomitable flagbearer of putting Kannada cinema on the world map and had visualized his dream long ago in 2014 at a local event in Bangalore. Talking about the same, the actor has now shared that he will continue to work towards this vision.

“My industry was always great. It’s just that we’re not actively taking action in making realize how great it is & not getting equal opportunities. So since a few years, I was saying this everywhere because I could really see it and I wanted to put this thought process within the Industry. I could clearly see it and envision it. I believe whatever we say in the universe, it manifests. I think whenever you see your goal clearly, you’re working towards it you won’t miss it," he said.

Yash has truly owned the year 2022. The success of KGF 2 has set new standards of Yash’s superstardom. While sharing his feelings about the same, the actor added, “It’s the year of dreams, it’s a year of Kannada cinema. It’s a year of the common man’s cinema. A lot of people from no background whatsoever have been able to achieve big things this year. It’s not about Yash. It’s about the team. Especially KGF is not just about Yash, it’s about the team. My producers, director, and each and every technician who has worked. So it’s everybody’s dream."

With the success of KGF 2, Yash captured the entire box office like no one has ever done. Be it collecting the huge amount of Rs 54 crore on the very first day of its release in the Hindi market, to its global box office collection of Rs 1200 crore, the success of KGF 2 is truly exemplary that went on to create records that are still not broken.

