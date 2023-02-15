KGF Star Yash, Wife Radhika Pandit’s Romantic Moment Captured In Pic from Their Valentine’s Day Date

KGF star Yash, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, made sure to take out time from his busy schedule and devote it to his wife and actress Radhika Pandit. It appears that this Valentine’s Day, the lovebirds, who never shy away from dishing out major couple goals, decided to spend romantic time away from kids.

Yash seems to have landed in Udaipur with his better half, to make this Valentine’s Day extra special. Sharing a glimpse of their romantic getaway, Radhika dropped a picture of the two spending some quality time by a lake. Along with the mushy picture, Radhika wished Yash on the occasion by adding a romantic quote.

While sharing the picture, Radhika wrote in the caption, “Love has a loud echo..Happy Valentine's!” The now-viral picture presumably belongs to their romantic date by the lake. In the picture, Radhika and Yash can be seen engrossed in a conversation, as they held hands. The two can be seen looking into each other’s eyes, with million-dollar smiles on their faces. The couple is decked up stylishly for their date night. Yash looked dapper in his black jacket atop a white t-shirt and matching pants. Radhika, on the other hand, opted for a halter-neck green gown with a boho print.

Advertisement

Earlier, several fan pages shared pictures of the couple landing in the city of lakes, which instantly started making rounds on the internet. A paparazzo account dropped a video of the couple exiting the airport, hand in hand. While the pictures show Yash and Radhika getting off their private jet, in the video the two can be seen leaving the airport holding each other’s hands, as they walked towards their car. However, what caught the internet’s attention was Yash’s new hairdo that featured dreadlocks. As the star has remained tight-lipped about his upcoming project, it is being presumed that his new dashing hairstyle has something to do with it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, which witnessed a roaring success at the box office, after it minted more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. It must be noted that it has been close to a year since the release of KGF 2, but the star is yet to sign his next film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here