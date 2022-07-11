KGF Star Yash's Next Creates Massive Buzz Ahead of Announcement

With all eyes on Yash19, the film has the netizens full of excitement. As per the latest reports on social media, the much-awaited announcement of rockstar Yash’s upcoming film will be made on July 18. However, no official information regarding the declaration of the film has been yet made by the makers.

Meanwhile, ahead of the announcement, the fans of the Kannada star began a fan fest on Sunday by trending the hashtag ‘Yash Boss’ and ‘Yash 19’ to create hype around the project. It has taken the internet by storm.

Recently in June, Panipuri Kitty, Yash’s trainer, revealed that the actor is undergoing a dramatic transformation for his upcoming film.

According to reports, the star has teamed up with young filmmaker Narthan for his tentatively titled Yash19 and it is said to be backed by a popular production house. Sources say that the actor-director met last year while Yash was shooting for his blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2. As Narthan narrated the script to Yash, he was impressed with it and immediately agreed to be a part of the project.

The film is touted to be an actioner and the makers are yet to finalise the title of the film. We also hear that the makers have approached actress Pooja Hegde to be paired opposite Yash in the film. If Pooja agrees to come on board, besides making her Kannada debut, the yet-to-be-titled film will also mark her first project with the KGF star. However, there is no official announcement by the makers so far.

Yash has scaled new heights post the release of the KGF series. And, with no update on the third part of the franchise, the expectations of fans from Yash 19 have levelled up.

