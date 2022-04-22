KGF:2 Producers to Collaborate With Sudha Kongara For Their Next. Check Details

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has achieved mind boggling success at the box office. The magnum opus doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is emulating the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which broke almost all the records of Indian cinema in its glorious run at the box office.

Following the amazing run of the film across India, the cast and crew of KGF 2 are on a high. It has emerged that the producers of the movie, Hombale Films, have made a major announcement regarding their next project.

Hombale Films announced that they will collaborate with director Sudha Kongara for their next project. The untitled movie will be a multilingual project and will be based on a true story.

Hombale Films took to Twitter to announce the collaboration and wrote, “Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. We, at Hombale Films, are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India’s imagination like all our films have."

Sudha Kongara is known for directing the critically acclaimed 2019 film, Soorarai Pottru. The film was based on the story of a young villager who dreams to launch his airline.

It is worth mentioning that the KGF franchise has achieved pan-India success. The Hindi version of the film has collected Rs 250 crore at the box office within one week of its release. The film is now eyeing the elusive Rs 300 crore mark. Yash’s KGF 2 looks set to surpass the box office collection of blockbuster hits like Sultan.

