KGF3 Without Yash? Producer Addresses The Question

Kannada star Yash became a nationwide name after his role as Rocky Bhai in KGF films. The Kannada film industry, which had been living in the shadows of the Tamil and Telugu industries, broke free from its shackles and finally reached its zenith with KGF: Chapter 1. It was followed by KGF: Chapter 2 and these films set new benchmarks for Kannada cinema. The films were also a breakthrough for director Prashanth Neel who bagged a big film like Prabhas’ Salaar post-KGF: Chapter 2.

At present, the question on the minds of fans is “when will KGF3 be made?" If you have watched KGF: Chapter 2, you already know that at the end of the film, a sequel is heavily teased by director Prashanth Neel. But the most recent statement made by the producer of the films will leave the fans of Yash utterly disheartened. In a recent interview, the head of Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur said that Yash might not be there in KGF 3.

Yes, you read that right. Talking to the media, he said that KGF3 may release around 2025 as director Prashanth Neel is busy with Salaar. He also said that there will be a new leading man in place of Yash in the sequel. He said that the lead role of James Bond has been played by different actors over the years, so the same can be done here.

This statement makes it unclear whether a new character will play the lead in KGF 3. Going by the narrative of the movies, a new character makes sense since Yash’s character was killed at the end of KGF 2. Nevertheless, it is going to be a big blow for fans of Yash.

