KGF’s Reena Aka Srinidhi Shetty Will Next Feature In Cobra

Srinidhi Shetty is one of the most beloved actresses in the South film industry. She is known for her role in Yash’s KGG series. It won’t be wrong to say that the 29-year-old actress became an overnight sensation following the success of KGF: Chapter 1.

Ever since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, Srinidhi’s fans are eagerly waiting for her next film. And, the news has finally arrived. Srinidhi will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil film, Cobra. The movie has been bankrolled by Lalit Kumar for Seven Screen Studio and was supposed to hit the screens in 2020. However, the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial got postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Now, Cobra will be released in August this year.

Cobra starring Vikram has generated tremendous chatter on social media and is trending for the last few days on Twitter. Vikram’s is essaying the role of a mathematician in the film which has increased the intrigue around the film.

Shrinidhi Shetty will be seen romancing Vikram in the film and fans are waiting with bated breath to see this fresh pair on the silver screen. It is worth noting that former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is also making his acting debut with this movie. He will be playing the role of an Interpol officer.

Coming back to Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, which has achieved mindboggling success at the box office. The magnum opus grossed more Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office and cemented Srinidhi’s place in the film industry. Srinidhi cultivated a huge fan base with her sizzling chemistry with Yash in the KGF movies.

As Srinidhi Shetty died in the second instalment of the film, it will be interesting to see how the makers are planning to keep the character alive in Rocky Bhai’s life.

