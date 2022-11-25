Khakee The Bihar Chapter Review: Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary's Show is Gripping and Thrilling

The story of bandits and cops is nothing new, and has been told and retold in cinema, but what makes the latest Netflix adventure, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, memorable is the way creator Neeraj Pandey (with excellent feathers in his cap like A Wednesday, Special 26 and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story) and helmer Bhav Dhulia (assistant director in Paan Singh Tomar) have handled it with subtle finesse. Though, a dramatic chase series, there is hardly any over-dramatisation. Which makes it a pleasant watch.

What I could have had a little more is better performance. Both Karan Thacker (who plays IPS officer Amit Lodha) and Avinash Tiwary (as the dreaded gangster Chandan Mahato) are a tad wooden. However, some of the supporting members of the cast are superb, like Ravi Kishan, who actually pushes a simpleton like Mahato into a path of retribution, revenge and crime. Also, Ashutosh Rana as a top cop is marvellous; his sarcasm and the way he needles people are just fascinating to watch and makes the multiple-episode work enthralling.

Nikita Dutta, who portrays Lodha’s on-screen wife, Tanu, has a calming effect on him, and is often is his sounding-board and pacifier, especially during his darkest and depressing times.

Based on the actual story of IPS cop Amita Lodha, who penned his real-life experiences in an extremely readable 2018 book, Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How the Most Dangerous Criminal was Caught, the series winds its way through the cop’s early struggles, including an unfair suspension order – which was revoked when the administration felt that he was the most suitable officer to capture Mahato — who was terrorising a couple of remote Bihar villages. The work resembles the likes of Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen (on the life of Phoolan Devi).

Those who have read the book, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter may not have much of a surprise value. Yet, to watch a series (or a film) on the screen has its own thrill, and it does not disappoint. Although, the early episodes are ploddingly slow, the latter ones gripped me.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar was to have played Lodha in a movie that Pandey had planned earlier. The police officer’s book still carries the label ‘Soon to be a major motion picture by Neeraj Pandey’ on the cover. I do not know what happened to that, but in hindsight, I can say that Kumar would have been a far better choice.

There is an invaluable lesson to be learnt from Lodha’s account: that ultimately crime and violence do not work, And the way the police officer gives Mahato’s notoriety a closure will remain in my memory for a long time.

