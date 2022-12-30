'Khamma Ghani' Says Vicky Kaushal as He is All Set to Welcome 2023 With Lady Love Katrina Kaif

The power couple of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have flown to Rajasthan to celebrate their new year vacation. Ever since their touchdown in the state, the duo has set social media ablaze with their mushy photos. From enjoying sunrise together to visiting wildlife sanctuary, the two are having the time of their lives. On Friday afternoon, it was Kaushal who shared a string of romantic photographs alongside his lady love.

Braving the chilly weather, the lovebirds can be seen covered in winter ensembles in one sun-kissed selfie, another still gives fans a sneak peek of their lit-up candlelight date in nature’s lap. From enjoying a warm morning drink to posing with cactus, Vicky Kaushal’s social media update is nothing less than a visual delight. While sharing the post, Kaushal made it a point to immerse himself in the culture of Rajasthan as he greeted his admirers with a “Khamma Ghani” in the caption. Take a look at it here:

In another post, Kaushal captured the scenic landscape as he posed in the backdrop of a rising run. “Here's to rising up in 2023,” wrote the actor alongside the photo.

Not only Kaushal, but even Katrina Kaif isn’t holding behind from sharing glimpses of their romantic outing. Just a day ago, she shared stills of them enjoying sunrise together. “So magical. I think one of my favourite places ever,” wrote Katrina while describing their new year getaway.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif has multiple interesting projects lined up for her including Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She has also collaborated with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. Spouse Vicky Kaushal, who last featured in Govind Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, has Sam Bahadur, Laxmi Utekar’s untitled, among other projects in his kitty.

