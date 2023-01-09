Khan Sir Smiles Ear-To-Ear As Kapil Sharma Mentions This Bollywood Actress’ Name

The Kapil Sharma Show, this past week, welcomed famous motivational speakers Gaur Gopal Das, Khan Sir and Vivek Bindra. The episode was filled with fun conversations and laughter. During the episode, Khan Sir candidly answered a bunch of questions. In a promo video of the show shared by Sony TV, Khan Sir was seen blushing at the mention of Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon.

In the video, host Kapil Sharma asked the widely popular teacher, “Aapke followers mein Raveena Tandon bhi hai? (Is Raveena Tandon also there in your following list?)" To this, the YouTuber is seen blushing and saying, “Yes." Before Kapil further asked him another question, he noticed the widening smile on Khan Sir’s face and promptly stated, “Kitni Muskurahat aayi Khan saab (What a smile Khan Sir)."

Besides that, Khan Sir’s emotional stories left Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, along with the audience, moved. Another promo clip from the episode shows Khan Sir discussing his motivation for reducing the fees for tuitions. He said, “UPSC is India’s toughest exam and we have reduced the fees from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 thousand. Some of us may feel that Rs 7,500 is very nominal, but there was one girl who requested me to shift the evening shift to the morning. When I asked her the reason, she said that she had to wash utensils elsewhere in the evening."

https://www.instagram.com/sonytvofficial/

He also gave another example of a boy who used to collect and sell sand from the river to pay his tuition fees. As a result, Khan Sir took an oath that money should never stop any student from pursuing education. His noble cause won the hearts of the audience and garnered heaps of praise from Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh.

