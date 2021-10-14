Khan't Keep Them Apart: Salman Khan Stands by Shah Rukh Khan Like a Rock During Aryan Khan Ordeal

Actor Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra home, Mannat, for the third time on Wednesday since the latter’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs seizure case on October 3. Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing was adjourned by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Wednesday and will continue from noon on Thursday.

Dressed in a casual t-shirt and mask, Salman, along with his driver, was seen entering Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing home on Bandstand. Salman Khan first visited Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan last week, immediately after the NCB placed Aryan Khan under arrest. A day later, Salman Khan’s sister, Alvira Agnihotri, was also seen driving out of Mannat after meeting SRK and Gauri. On Tuesday, Salman Khan again visited Shah Rukh Khan and this time with his father, Salim Khan.

Read: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing: Mood Outside Mannat Somber as Family and Fans Await Good News

Advertisement

Both actors featured together for the first time in the 1995 film Karan Arjun, which went on to become a blockbuster hit. During filming and post that, the duo became close friends and even started making cameo appearances in each other films. Salman Khan did a small role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Shah Rukh Khan returned the favour in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. SRK and Salman later featured together in Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, which also starred Madhuri Dixit in a key role.

Their friendship, however, went through a rough patch in 2008. On July 17, 2008, at a birthday party hosted by actress Katrina Kaif, the actors were allegedly involved in an ugly spat. The fight turned out to be the biggest news from Bollywood and both superstars refused to speak to each other for almost five years.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalikes Lose Work Amid Aryan’s Arrest, Say Organisers Aren’t Comfortable

It was in 2013, when the two actors buried their hatchet at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party, where they greeted each other and even hugged for the cameras.

The ruling Khans of Bollywood once again hugged each other and this time on a public forum, during the Star Guild Awards, in January 2014. While Salman Khan was enthralling the audience as the host, he and SRK showcased their camaraderie when the latter went on stage to receive his award for Entertainer of the Year. Later that year, SRK dropped by at Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan and family reside and is a stone’s throw away from Mannat, to attend Arpita Khan’s sangeet ceremony. Arpita Khan married Aayush Sharma in a grand wedding a couple of days later in Hyderabad.

Since then, the two actors have been bonding big time and have extended friendly gestures towards each other, by not just launching posters and first looks of each other films and promoting them on social media, but also making appearances in their respective movies.

Advertisement

In 2017, Shah Rukh made a cameo in Salman’s Tubelight and the latter reciprocated the gesture by making a cameo appearance in SRK’s Zero, which was released in 2018.

The two actors had been busy shooting for their films – SRK will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Pathan and Salman with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 – when the Aryan Khan controversy erupted. While Shah Rukh Khan has put his shoots on hold indefinitely, Salman Khan has been shuttling between his film and Bigg Boss 15 sets and Mannat, lending his support to his friend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.