Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Bigg Boss 15 Fame Rajiv Adatia Confirmed For Rohit Shetty's Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been making headlines for a long time now. While names of several celebrities who are likely to participate in the show are already making buzz on social media, recent reports claim that Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia has also been confirmed for KKK 12.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Rajiv will participate in the stunt-based reality show and is excited about the same. “I am so happy to be a part of the show since I believe it’s once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a true test of your mental and physical strength, and I am all geared up to put my skills to test," Rajiv Adatia said as cited by the entertainment portal.

Apart from Rajiv, actress Chetna Pande is also all set to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show. “The show truly tests one’s determination and willpower. I am all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory," she said.

Earlier today, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was also confirmed as a contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi," Rubina said in a statement mentioned by the news agency IANS.

“I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour," She added.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, the shooting for the show will begin soon. As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting will start in the last week of May prior to which, contestants will be flying to South Africa. The show is likely to go on air in mid-July. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

