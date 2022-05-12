Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga Fame Siddharth Nigam Likely To Join Rohit Shetty's Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to return soon to our television screens. While several celebrities are gearing themselves up to face their worst fears in Rohit Shetty’s show, recent reports claim that television actor Siddharth Nigam has also been approached for the show.

As reported by ETimes, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam is also in talks with the makers for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “The makers are willing to have Siddharth Nigam on the show and are trying their best for it to happen," the source cited by the news portal claimed. However, the actor remains unavailable for comment regarding the same at the moment.

Siddharth Nigam is best known for his performances in television shows like Hero Gayab Mode On, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga among others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, other celebrities who have been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 so far are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Chetna Pande, Erika Packard and social media star Mr Faisu. “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi," Rubina said earlier in a statement mentioned by the news agency IANS. Rajiv Adatia also expressed excitement for the show and said, “I am so happy to be a part of the show since I believe it’s once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a true test of your mental and physical strength, and I am all geared up to put my skills to test."

If reports are to be believed, the shooting for the show will begin soon. As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting will start in the last week of May prior to which, contestants will be flying to South Africa. The show is likely to go on air in mid-July. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.