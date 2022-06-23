Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Fame Kanika Mann Says She Had to Block Her Dad on Social Media Before Posting Bikini Pics

Popular television actress Kanika Mann will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, the shooting of which is currently taking place in Cape Town. During a conversation with a news portal, the actress, who is an avid social media user revealed that she had to once block her father from Instagram before posting a photo in a bikini. She told ETimes, “I hadn’t blocked my sister so she kept seeing my photos and then my papa asked me why couldn’t he see the pictures. My sister tried to convince him by saying that I am not uploading many pictures and he asked her but why can’t he see any photos. My dad is not very familiar with Instagram. So, somehow, I hid the pictures and then unblocked him. The show is going to go on-air soon and then I have to disappear and don’t know how I will face them then."

Advertisement

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will once again see Rohit Shetty resuming his duties as a host. The shooting is currently underway in South Africa’s Cape Town. Celebrities who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this year are Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi, Sriti Jha, Kanika, Mohit, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

Meanwhile, Pratik’s latest tweet has left fans worried and wondering if he has been eliminated from Rohit Shetty’s show.

Recently, Pratik took to his Twitter account and wrote an emotional message in which he talked about following his heart and achieving whatever he is today. “Rokna chaahein thaamna chaahein, Ret kisi ke haath na aaye. Khushi jo de rooh ko sukoon, Humesha dil ki hi suni hai Dil ke sun ke yahan tak aaya hoon," the tweet read.

Advertisement

This has left netizens wondering if Pratik Sehajpal has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “Kuch too kand hua hai #kkk12 m tabhi har jagha santi fali hue hai (Something has definitely happened in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12)," one of the fans wrote. “Aap safe ho (are you safe)?" another Twitter user asked.

The show will air on Colors TV from July 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.