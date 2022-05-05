Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Final Contestant List: Munawar Faruqui, Pratik Sehajpal and Others To Join Rohit Shetty's Show

The buzz regarding Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has gripped social media. While no promo or teaser of the show has been released so far, it is no secret that the makers are looking for celebrities to participate in the stunt-based reality show. Now, as per a report in Indian Express, comedian Munawar Faruqui will also be joining Rohit Shetty’s show. Reportedly, Munawar’s team as already approved the contract and the comedian will sign it after the grand finale of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp this weekend.

The report further claims that social media star Mr Faisu will also begin his adventurous ride with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Not just this, but Bigg Boss 15 finalist Pratik Sehajpal has also been reportedly confirmed for the show. The news portal further claims that Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandez will also join the reality show. Apart from this, Dance Deewane judge Tushar Kalia will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, and Chetna Pande were also confirmed for the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi," Rubina said in a statement mentioned by the news agency IANS. Rajiv Adatia also expressed excitement for the show and said, “I am so happy to be a part of the show since I believe it’s once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a true test of your mental and physical strength, and I am all geared up to put my skills to test."

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, the shooting for the show will begin soon. As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting will start in the last week of May prior to which, contestants will be flying to South Africa. The show is likely to go on air in mid-July. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

