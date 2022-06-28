Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair Passes Out During Water Task, Fans Show Concern

The 12th season of the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back to get our adrenaline pumping and will soon air to wow the audience. All the contestants are in Cape Town, South Africa, where the show is being shot and one among the many contestants is actress and influencer Jannat Zubair. At just 20 years of age, she is the youngest contestant on the show and hence, has a lot of eyes set on her, waiting to see what she would do.

Fans of Jannat Zubair are excited to see her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and are confident that she will do well. However, the latest promo of the show that is out is not very pleasant and has her fans worried.

The channel posted a new promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on their social media page. The most anticipated KKK12 promo is the one with Jannat. Jannat poses on the streets of Cape Town in the opening scene of the promo, after which the scene shifts to the first task. It is an aquatic stunt. Jannat is thrown into the water from a tank made of plexiglass. As the staff helps Jannat out of the pool toward the end, she appears to have passed out. However, it is difficult to figure out from just a few seconds of the promo whether she passed out. We still do not know whether she was able to complete the stunt. Watch the promo below.

After the video surfaced, fans of the actress are expressing concerns about her health and are wishing her a quick recovery. The comments section is full of comments like “Go grab it queen’ and “You will ace it".

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which is being hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, will air on Colors TV from July 2. Other contestants on the show include Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sahajpal, Mr Faizu, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pandey, Tushar Kalia and Sriti Jha.

