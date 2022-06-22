Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal's Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Wondering If He Is Eliminated

The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is currently underway in South Africa’s Cape Town. Among others, Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal is also one of the contestants. However, his latest tweet has left fans worried and wondering if he has been eliminated from Rohit Shetty’s show.

Recently, Pratik Sehajpal took to his Twitter account and wrote an emotional message in which he talked about following his heart and achieving whatever he is today. “Rokna chaahein thaamna chaahein, Ret kisi ke haath na aaye. Khushi jo de rooh ko sukoon, Humesha dil ki hi suni hai Dil ke sun ke yahan tak aaya hoon," the tweet read.

This has left netizens wondering if Pratik Sehajpal has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “Kuch too kand hua hai #kkk12 m tabhi har jagha santi fali hue hai (Something has definitely happened in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12)," one of the fans wrote. “Aap safe ho (are you safe)?" another Twitter user asked.

Advertisement

Pratik confirmed his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in May this year. Back then, he issued a statement and said, “I’ve always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do. Under Rohit sir’s guidance, we will surely push harder to become the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way."

Meanwhile, other celebrities who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this year are Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi, Sriti Jha, Kanika, Mohit, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik and choreographer Tushar Kalia. The show will air on Colors TV from July 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.