Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal Among Confirmed Contestants?

Even though there is no official announcement so far, the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has already been making headlines. Reportedly, the stunt-based reality show is expected to roll out soon and the makers have already started approaching several celebrities to participate in the show.

Now, as reported by BollywoodLife.com, Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal are likely to participate in the show. The entertainment portal released a list of celebrities who have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 so far. The list had Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal’s names among other actors.

For the unversed, Umar, Pratik and Simba were recently seen in Bigg Boss 15 house. While Simba was evicted earlier, Umar was ousted from the house following his physical brawl with Pratik Sehajpal, who also emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the publication also claimed that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has been approached for the show too. Interestingly, Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla was a participant in season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Meanwhile, the report also claims that Sasural Simar Ka actor and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar is also in talks for the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 concluded on September 26, 2022 with Arjun Bijlani as the winner. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya emerged as the first runner-up followed by Vishal Aditya Singh. Other contestants who participated in the show were Sourabh Raaj Jain, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, and Shweta Tiwari.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show in which several celebrity contestants face their worst fears and perform several bold and risky stunts to win the trophy. The last season of the show was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

While fans are now waiting for the official announcement, it will be interesting to see who all will face their fear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.