Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi Takes Part In Instagram Trend With Kanika Mann and Mohit Malik

The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has already begun and all the celebrity contestants are currently in Capetown for the same. Similar to previous years, this time too, the audience will see an interesting mix of celebrities and popular personalities, competing for the trophy. The participants have been sharing snippets from their expedite in Cape Town. In between shoots and stunts, they were even seen making Instagram reels and striking poses, to keep their fans updated.

Television actress Shivangi Joshi, who is also participating in Rohit Shetty’s show recently took out some time to groove to the latest Instagram trend with her co-contestants Kanika Mann and Mohit Malik. The trio danced to the song Se Acabo (Remix), and it is indeed too cute to miss. While Shivangi opted for a yellow sweatshirt and paired it with denim shorts, Kanika donned a lighter shade of yellow along with black shorts. Behind the two beauties stood Mohit who looked dapper in an olive shirt and black pants. While posting the reel, Shivangi wrote, “kkk12" in the caption. Watch here:

Prior to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi Joshi featured in several television shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu among others.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be hosted by none other than filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The upcoming season will mark his seventh collaboration with the franchise. Celebrities who will be seen in the show this season are Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi, Sriti Jha, Kanika, Mohit, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik and choreographer Tushar Kalia. The shooting of the stunt-based show is likely to happen extensively for about 2 months in Capetown. The show will then air on Colors TV in the month of August.

