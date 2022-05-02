Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shooting To Begin In May Last Week, Likely To Go On Air In Mid July | Reports

Even though there has been no official announcement so far regarding Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the stunt-based reality show has been making headlines for a long time now. If the latest reports are to be believed, the shooting for the show will begin soon.

As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting will begin in the last week of May. Prior to this, all contestants of the show will also be flying to South Africa. Not just this, the report also claims that the tentative date for the show to go on air is likely to be in mid-July. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

Earlier in March this year, Bigg Boss Tak reported that Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia have been ‘almost confirmed’ for the show. The entertainment portal also claimed that Bigg Boss 13 fame and television actress Arti Singh is also in talks for KKK 12. Other celebrities whose names were reported as ‘almost confirmed’ contestants were Tushar Kalia, Pavitra Punia, Urvashi Dholakia and Erica Fernandes. Reportedly, Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi is also in talks for the show and is likely to be the highest-paid contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, there is no official announcement on any of these names so far.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show in which several celebrity contestants face their worst fears and perform several bold and risky stunts to win the trophy. The last season of the show was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and concluded on September 26, 2022, with Arjun Bijlani as the winner. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had emerged as the first runner-up followed by Vishal Aditya Singh. Other contestants who participated in the show were Sourabh Raaj Jain, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, and Shweta Tiwari.

