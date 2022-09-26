Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia Wins Rohit Shetty's Show, Thanks Fans For 'Love and Support'

Choreographer Tushar Kalia has emerged as the winner of the 12th season of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The finale episode of the show aired on Sunday night. Besides Tushar, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik and Faisal Shaikh were also the finalists.

Surpassing everyone else, Tushar Kalia and Faisal Shaikh first became the top two contestants in the show. They then participated in the finale stunt in which Tushar defeated Faisal and was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Apart from the trophy, he also took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a car.

After emerging as the winner of the show, Tushar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which he was seen kissing the trophy. In the caption, he wrote, “THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT ♥️"

Faisal Shaikh was one of the first to congratulate in the comments section. Rajiv Adatia also joked, “God bless Tushar! You stole it from me." Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tappu aka Raj Anadkat also wrote, “Congratulations @thetusharkalia ❤️🔥 well deserved 🙌❤️😍"

The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was also graced by the cast of Circus - Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The three were seen having a gala time on the show. While Jacqueline looked gorgeous in a black and silver outfit, Pooja Hegde sported a white top which she paired with blue trousers. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was seen donning an all-black attire.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was shot in Cape Town, South Africa earlier this year. Some of the other popular faces who participated in the show but got eliminated before finale include Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani and Erika Packard.

