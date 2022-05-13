Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann, Bigg Boss Fame Nishant Bhat Set To Enter Rohit Shetty's Show

The daredevil action show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is set to return to TV sets soon. Its makers have been piquing the curiosity of the show’s fans by revealing the names of the show’s contestants one after the other. While stars like Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, and Mr Faisu have already been confirmed, we have got the latest update for you. TV fans will be excited to know that Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega fame Kanika Mann has been roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat is also set to enter the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Kanika expressed her excitement to join the show and said, “I’ve always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and I know that my experience on the show will be a memorable one and that I’ll remember it for life. I’m particularly excited to work with Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. And I’m hoping that through this show I’m not only able to face my fears head-on but also realise my strengths and get to know myself even better. Since I wouldn’t get to do any of the stuff I would on the show in my regular life, I promise to have lots of fun and keep everyone entertained!"

BB15 contestant and choreographer-dancer Nishant Bhat is elated to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said, “When I take part in any competition, I always believe in giving a tough fight and sticking to a never giving up policy. After BIGG BOSS 15, I feel ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield. ‘Stunts ke Saath karunga main koshish apne fear ko entertainment mein badalne ke apne teen paach ke Saath’ and will give my best shot at overcoming my fears. I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir’s guidance"

As per a report in Indian Express, comedian Munawar Faruqui will also be joining Rohit Shetty’s show.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, the shooting for the show will begin soon. As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting will start in the last week of May prior to which, contestants will be flying to South Africa. The show is likely to go on air in mid-July. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

