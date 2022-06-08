Khatron Ke Khiladi: Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh Turn Up the Heat in Cape Town, See Pic

The new season of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has finally begun in Cape Town. The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. This year, it will be his seventh season as a host. The contestants of this season have been actively sharing their moments on social media during their off time from the shoot. Choreographer Tushar Kalia, on Monday, shared a story of enjoying his time on the beach along with Faisal Shaikh and Bigg Boss fame Pratik Sehajpal. In the photo, these handsome hunks can be seen flaunting their toned midriff body and enjoying the beach day.

Pratik also took to his Instagram handle and shared his beach body look. Pratik looked handsome in blue trunks. He captioned the image with the hashtag ‘Khel shuru’. Fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis and one of his fan pages wrote, “Hot”. Singer Payal Dev also wished Pratik for the show and wrote, “All the best, Pratik.”

The social media influencer, Faisal Shaikh, who popularly goes by Mr Faizu, also dropped a photo of himself on the photo-sharing app. In the snap, Faisal can be seen enjoying the water and looks desirable. He penned his caption, “Happiness”. Fans have been wooed and poured comments like “hot” and fire emojis and one of the users wrote, “Faisal Shaikh is busy increasing the temperature of Cape Town!”

In the show, many celebrities will be seen overcoming their fears and performing some dangerous stunts. In this season, we will be watching our favourite small screen actors like Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, and Nishant Bhat among many others.

The show is likely to go on air in mid-July, while no official announcement has been made by the makers.

