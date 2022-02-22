Khesari Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh's Holi Song Pithaiya Out in Khati Bhojpuriya Style

The super hit Bhojpuri pair of Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh has delivered chartbusters songs one after the other. After making a splash with the music video Paani Paani, the pair worked together on several songs that became instant hits.

The duo recently released Pithaiya, a Holi song that soon after its launch became an internet sensation. The song has been shot spectacularly and is getting a great response from the audience as well.

The Bhojpuri song has been released from Blue Beat Bhojpuri’s YouTube channel. Filmed in Bhojpuri Khati style, the expression and high-energy dance moves of Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh are simply amazing.

Playing brother-in-law and sister-in-law, the video begins with Khesari first offering sweets to Akshara but when she refuses it, it leads to a fun fight between them.

Another interesting thing about the music video is that Akshara Singh ties a turban. The on-screen chemistry between the duo has been praised by the masses. The video has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views and 40,000 likes.

The song, set in the background of the Holi celebration, is penned by Akhilesh Kashyap, and music has been given by Chhotu Rawat. The video is directed by Aryan Dev and produced by Ishaan-Vivek.

After delivering the Bhojpuri version of Indian rapper Badshah’s Paani-Paani song, the duo attained fame across India. In the video, Khesari and Akshara were seen with Badshah. This song was a huge hit on the internet. Moreover, reports have surfaced in the media that Akshara Singh will soon be making her Bollywood debut.

