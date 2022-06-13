Khesari Lal Yadav Brought 'Tsunami' With Akshara Singh

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are known for their songs Paani Paani, Pithaiya, and Dream Mein Entry among several hit songs. The super hit Bhojpuri pair, Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh, has delivered another chartbuster song Tsunami, which is going viral on social media.

Tsunami has been released on singer-composer Salim Suleman’s YouTube channel. Akshara looks stunning in a black bodycon sequin dress and Khesari Lal is giving major handsome hunk vibes in an all-black outfit. He completed the look with black sunglasses. And, fans are in love with their chemistry in the song.

Check out the song here:

Tsunami, released on June 11, went viral in no time. The song is currently trending at number 14 and is receiving love from the fans. Within just two days of release, the musci video has clocked more than 80 lakhs views. Fans have already flooded the entire comments section with their excitement and love.

The lyrics are written by Surjit Yadav, Shraddha Pandit, and Aditya Kalve. Raj Pandit, Muhit Bharti, and Anshuman Sharma are its music producers. The song has been produced under Raj Pandit H Blue Production and directed by Bibhanshu Tiwari. The moves have been choreographed by Aslam Khan.

Before this, Khesari Lal Yadav’s Holi track had gained massive popularity with people going gaga over it. Bhateejva Ke Holi has so far garnered more than 19 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most viewed songs of a Bhojpuri star.

In the 4-minute-long video, Khesari is showcasing his charisma and dancing his heart out with Antra Singh. The Bhojpuri star opted for a white and green tracksuit in the song, while Antra looks gorgeous in a pink and blue saree. Celebrating the spirit of Holi, the song is packed with joy and colours that perfectly sync with the vibrant festival.

