Khesari Lal Yadav’s New Holi Song With Antra Singh Breaks The Internet; Watch Here

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has always been known for his power-packed songs that prompt just anyone to shake a leg. Now, with Holi just around the corner, the actor-singer has taken the festival as an opportunity to drop a vibrant track.

Besides Khesari, the song, titled Bhateejva Ke Holi, also features singer Antra Singh Priyanka. The duo has put on a dynamic performance in the song. In the music video, the duo is seen dancing, smearing colours, and teasing each other.

Khesari’s latest Holi track has gained massive popularity with people going gaga over it. Bhateejva Ke Holi has so far garnered more than 19 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most viewed songs of Bhojpuri star.

Advertisement

In the 4-minute long video, Khesari is seen showcasing his charisma and dancing his heart out with Antra Singh. The Bhojpuri star opted for a white and green tracksuit in the song, while Priyanka looks gorgeous in a pink and blue saree. Celebrating the spirit of Holi, the song is packed with joy and colours that perfectly sync with the vibrant festival.

For the millions of viewers of the song, the track seemed to be the latest addition to their playlist. While amassing more than 3 lakh likes on YouTube, the viewers showered loads of heart emoticons on the two stars. Meanwhile, users could not resist but express their love for Khesari and applaud his dynamic performance in the latest song.

“You are an incredible fantastic singer, with a sweet music taste and perfect voice," one user wrote. “Outstanding lyrics, mind-blowing performance and lovely song, amazing," wrote another user. Other users too praised the star as one even hailed him as the “king of Bhojpuri industry."

Advertisement

Notably, Khesari had dropped another Holi song Holi Ke Kabutar in January this year. For that song too, he collaborated with Antra Singh Priyanka to craft a treat for their fans.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.