Khiladi: Ravi Teja's Full-Kick Clocks 3.6 Million Views

Full Kick, the latest song from actor Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi, is a hit among the masses. The song, uploaded on the Aditya Music YouTube channel on January 26, has garnered over 3.6 million views. The makers released the song on Wednesday on the occasion of Ravi Teja’s birthday as promised earlier. The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and it is crooned by Sagar And Mamta Sharma.

Watch Song here:

The lyrical video features Ravi Teja and Dimple Hayathi shaking legs together on the foot-tapping number. The videos show them sporting sunglasses as they danced together with other dances. Some of the behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments were also included in the video of the Full Kick song.

Shreemani has penned the lyrics of the song. She has earlier worked with Devi Sri Prasad and wrote lyrics of many hit songs in films like 100% Love, MCA, Attharintiki Daredi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Full Kick is the fourth song from Khiladi movie. Earlier, makers released the third song Atta Sudake. The video for the upbeat song showed Ravi Teja and Meenakshi show off their dancing skills. It has already amassed over 5.5 million views and is now dominating the charts on YouTube.

Telugu action film Khiladi is helmed by Ramesh Varma. Ravi Teja will portray a double role in the film. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi will be playing the female leads in Khiladi.

The film is all set to be released in cinemas on February 11. However, with the rise in Covid-19 cases the maker could postpone the release.

Ravi Teja was last seen in the lead role in Krack. Apart from Khiladi, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao, a biopic about an infamous robber from the 1970s.

