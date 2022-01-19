Khiladi to Rama Rao: Ravi Teja All Set to Roar in Theatres With 5 Films in 2022

South star Ravi Teja is all set to roar in the theatres once again as he is shooting for several films that will premiere this year. Currently, Ravi Teja has started shooting for his 70th film, Ravanasura, after he wrapped Rama Rao, directed by Sarath Mandava.

In January 2021, Ravi Teja was last seen in Gopichand Malineni directorial film Krack, which turned out to be the most successful film of the actor’s career so far.

Sources say that Ravi Teja is charging about Rs 10 crore for each film after a blockbuster hit in 2021. Krack has completely changed Ravi’s acting career.

Here’s a list of films Ravi Teja Will be seen in Next:

Khiladi

Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi, directed by Ramesh Varma, is expected to hit the theatres in February 2022. This film will be an action thriller, co-produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma

Rama Rao

Rama Rao, starring Ravi Teja in the role of a government official, will also be released on the big screens this year. The film is being directed by Sarath Mandava and it is said to be in its post–production stage.

Dhamaka

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film, starring Sree Leela as the female lead, will hit the big screen in 2022.

Tiger Nageswara Rao

A biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsi Naidu, will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It is also being said that Ravi Teja has demanded a huge fee of Rs 18 crore for this film.

Ravanasura

Ravanasura starring Ravi Teja is being shot these days under the direction of Sudheer Varma. This film will be hitting the silver screens in September this year.

