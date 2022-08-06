Khloe Kardashian and Her Ex Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby Boy Via Surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson took the internet by storm when news about their split started doing the rounds in December, after the Chicago Bulls player cheated on the reality star multiple times, including his most recent infidelity, which was captured in the latest season of Hulu’s The Kardashians. However, rumours about Khloe’s next pregnancy only got confirmed last month and now the ex-couple have finally welcomed their second child - a baby boy - via surrogacy. The two are already parents to 4-year-old daughter, True.

Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian’s representative had put out this statement to multiple media outlets. It read, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The ex-couple romantic relationship has gone through some really choppy waters. Kardashian began dating basketball player Tristan Thompson in 2016, later giving birth to a daughter, True Thompson, on April 12, 2018, amidst controversy after Thompson was found to have cheated on Kardashian during her pregnancy.

In February 2019, Kardashian and Thompson split after it was revealed that he had allegedly cheated on Kardashian with her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. In August 2020, they resumed their relationship after quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, they were reported to have broken up again.

During the March 2021 premiere episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Final Season, Khloe had shared that doctors informed her she would have a “high-risk" pregnancy if she chose to carry her own second child. She stated, “I’m not gonna get into specifics on-camera but they said it’s like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was like a lingering thing."

She had further added, “This is all really shocking to me. All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It’s really hard for me to digest."

