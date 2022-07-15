Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby Boy Via Surrogate

After a paternity scandal and multiple allegations of cheating caused the break up of Khloe Kardashian and her partner Tristan Thompson, a report in People magazine suggests that the two are expecting another child via surrogate. A source told the outlet that the surrogate was already pregnant with the child when the cheating scandal made headlines in December last year.

A representative for Khloe was quoted in the report as saying, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family".

Khloe gave birth to their daughter to now 4-year-old daughter True Thompson in April 2018. But despite expecting her second child with Thompson, the Good American founder is not getting back together with her ex. All such expectations were laid to rest when a source close to the pair was quoted as saying “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters".

Hulu’s The Kardashians also covered the family’s reactions to the cheating scandal in its finale of the first season. As per the report, when the allegations surfaced Khloe had found out that the surrogate was 3-4 weeks pregnant with their child at the same time.

The source was quoted as saying, “If you remember during filming when Khloé found out about Tristan’s cheating, she was calm, which makes a bit more sense because she knew she was pregnant and getting her baby".

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan had indeed fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, he took to his Instagram and said he took ‘full responsibility’ for his actions and even said that he is looking forward to ‘amicably raising’ his son. The NBA star even apologised to Khloe in another post and wrote “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry".

Thompson has been caught on camera cheating on Khloe during her pregnancy with multiple women on many occasions.

