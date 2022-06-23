Khloe Kardashian is in the Early Stages of Dating an Equity Investor: Report

After Tristan Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals, Khloe Kardashian has reportedly moved on and is now dating someone who isn’t in the spotlight at all. As per a People's source, the American model has embarked on a new romance with a private equity investor, who met Khloe at a dinner party a few weeks ago. Interestingly, it was Khloe’s elder sister Kim Kardashian who introduced her to the new mystery man. An insider informed the publication that despite their relationship being at an early stage, the 37-year-old American media personality is feeling good with her new man.

This comes after Khloe attended a family lunch outing with her ex Tristan and their daughter on Saturday. A day before this lunch outing, the mother of the 4-year-old denied rumours on social media of her dating another NBA player after Tristan. While responding to the dating claims made by a fan account, Khloe clarified, “Definitely NOT true !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while.”

Meanwhile, the latest episode of the reality TV show The Kardashians exhibited Khloe and Tristan breaking up. The duo parted ways, as the reality TV star caught Tristan cheating on her multiple times. As per the People report, an insider said, “Tristan’s infidelity was “devastating” for Khloe and she will “never take him back again.” In the final episode, Khloe opened up about how she felt after knowing that Tristan cheated on her and even had a baby with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols, through the news. Earlier, Tristan made it to the headlines, when he was sued for child support in December by Maralee, who gave birth to a baby named Theo earlier that month.

