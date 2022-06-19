Khloe Kardashian Refutes Dating Rumours with an NBA Star: ‘Focusing on My Daughter, Myself For a While’

The final episode of The Kardashians focused on Khloe Kardashian’s split from Tristan Thompson following his paternity scandal. The American reality TV star has been in the headlines since the episode aired. Following the episode, Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi reported an anonymous submission that claimed Khloe was “seeing another NBA player." Now, the Good American founder has responded to the rumour to set the record straight.

The mother of one responded on a fan account that questioned the rumoured romance. Khloe Kardashian clarified that she’s happily single. She wrote, “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while." While the reality TV star clarified that she is not in a new relationship, Khloe has been remaining cordial with Tristan Thompson, with whom she continues to co-parent their daughter True.

Speaking of the last episode of the reality TV show The Kardashians, it saw Khloe and Tristan’s split at the centre of it. In what can be termed as an emotional episode, we see Khloe Kardashian opening up about how she felt after finding out about Tristan’s baby with Maralee Nichols through the news. Us Weekly reported that after the episode aired, Khloe on Twitter wrote, “This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is, We’ll always stick together and love one another deeply."

About the show, the first season of The Kardashians comprised of ten episodes. The last episode of the series ended with a ‘to be continued’ note. However, the streaming platform of the show, Hulu is yet to announce if the show has been renewed for another season or not. As for the first season of the show, it addressed several things including Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson.

