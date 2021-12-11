‘Khud Chali Jaati Hain’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Hilarious Response About Jaya Bachchan Leaves Audience in Splits

On Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the cast of popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on the Shaandaar Shukravaar (Friday Special) episode. When the actors were presented with an opportunity to ask some questions to the megastar, they showered a host of questions to Bachchan in increased excitement.

A promo clip of the episode was shared on Instagram by the official Sony Entertainment page. In it, actress Ambika Ranjankar, who plays Mrs Hathi in TMKOC, asked, “Kya Jaya ji bargaining karti hain? (Does Jaya Bachchan bargain?)” To which, the 79-year-old replied saying, “Kaunsi aisi mahila hai jo bargaining nahi karti hai (Which woman in this world does not bargain?)"

Next Mrs Sodhi played by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal asked Bachchan if his wife stops him from partying. Bachchan said not at all in response. "Bilkul nahi rokti (She never stops me), adding, “Kyuki woh khud chali jati hai party karne (Because she herself goes out to party.)" This leaves the special guests and other members of the audience in splits.

Advertisement

Watch the video:

Earlier this month, Bachchan completed his 1000 episodes of the popular game show. The megastar has been hosting every season of KBC since its inception except the third in 2007 which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan. On the celebration episode of the milestone, Bachchan welcomed his daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. At one point during the episode, Jaya joined virtually over a video call.

The veteran actress-politician engaged in some fun banter with her husband in the presence of Shweta and Navya. While Jaya complained that Bachchan never picks up the call, the actor who found himself in a tough spot, made several attempts to defend himself.

Bachchan married Jaya in 1973. They also have a son, actor Abhishek.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.