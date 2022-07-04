Khuda Haafiz 2 Makers Apologise For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Make Changes In Film's Song

The makers of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 issued a statement on Monday apologising for hurting religious sentiments. The filmmakers have extended an apology towards the members of the Shia community, who recently expressed disappointment over the song ‘Haq Hussain’.

Issuing the statement, the makers apologised and mentioned how objections to the song ‘Haq Hussain’ were raised by a few people. It further added that there was no intention to hurt anybody’s sentiments. “We the makers of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha take cognizance of the concerns expressed by a few people of the Shia community and sincerely apologise for the fact that elements of the song ‘Haq Hussain’ have unintentionally hurt their sentiments. Objections were raised by a few people of the community for the word ‘Hussain’ and the use of zanjeer," the statement read.

Advertisement

The statement further revealed that considering the sentiments of all people, the lyrics of the song have been changed from ‘Haq Hussain’ to ‘Junoon Hai’. It also assured that no Shia member has been presented in the movie in a negative way. “We have unilaterally decided to make changes to the song. In consultation with the CBFC Censor Board, we have removed zanjeer (blades) from the song and we’ve changed the lyrics of the song ‘Haq Hussain’ to ‘Junoon Hai’. Please know that no Shia community member has been captured in the wrong light in the film nor does the film show any person of the Shia community attacking anyone," it added.

“The song was created with the most pious intent to celebrate the glory of Imam Hussain and the intention was never to hurt religious sentiments. Nonetheless, voluntarily, keeping the sentiments of the Shia sect in mind, we have made the aforementioned changes," the makers further wrote in the statement.

Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi. It will hit theatres on July 8.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.