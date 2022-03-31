Khufiya: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi Head to Canada for The Final Schedule of the Vishal Bhardwaj Film

Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi will soon be seen in ‘Khufiya’ that takes them into the shadowy world of spies. Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it also stars Ashish Vidyarthi besides the three actors. News is that the film is going to be wrapped up soon as the cast and crew has already started shooting for the last schedule of the film in Canada.

According to a source close to the unit of Khufiya, “The final schedule of the film is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal, Tabu and Wamiqa are soon going to leave the country and will start shooting Vishal sir in Canada. They were meant to do this earlier but due to the omicron variant wave in January, it was pushed further. As soon as this film shoot wraps up, the film will go into edit and is expected to come out towards end of the year."

Advertisement

All the three actors are super busy, and this is a collaboration that fans are expectantly waiting for. Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj together can weave magic and Haider stands as the biggest example. Tabu will also be seen in Aneez Bazmi’s upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Ali Fazal, on the other hand, is also juggling the shoot of Fukrey 3. He would also be seen in the Hollywood film, Kandahar where he will share screen space with Gerald Butler. The film is an action flick, directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Wamiqa Gabbi is waiting for the release of Mai on Netflix which stars Sakshi Tanwar. It was also rumoured that she has been roped in to play Shivagami in Baahubali’s prequel after Mrunal Thakur’s exit from the project. However, no confirmation about it has been made yet and it still remains to be shot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.