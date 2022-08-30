Khufiya Teaser Out: Tabu, Ali Fazal Impress With Their Intense Roles In Vishal Bhardwaj's Spy Thriller

Vishal Bhardwaj, who is known for making dark-thriller films, is back with another project of the same genre. It is Netflix’s original titled Khufiya. The streaming giant unveiled the film’s teaser on Monday as part of its Films’ Day. The teaser has left the fans thrilled to know more about it. It features Tabu, Ali Fazal, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in crucial roles. The 47-second video starts with an intense background score and opens with Tabu’s character looking tense, staring at someone in distance.

The montage continues with Azmeri Haque Badhon’s character entering a social event, and cutting to Ashish Vidyarthi assessing what appears to be a wall beyond the camera. In a brief of two seconds, Ali can be seen hysterically laughing while Tabu stands on the other side of the room.

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote: “A mystery has been brewing. That’s all we can tell you, for now. "

During the press meet, Vishal talked about the teaser and working with Tabu and said that it is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel Escape To Nowhere. “I have changed the gender of the character for Tabu. I always find a reason to work with Tabu," he added. The director then praised the Haider actress and called her one of the most phenomenal actresses Bollywood has.

Vishal also quoted that he enjoys working on films that explore people, characters, conflicts and relationships. “Khufiya is a really special project for me. The entire team has worked very hard to create a suspenseful slow-burning thriller and with Netflix, we are thrilled to present the film to audiences globally," he added.

Tabu also expressed her thoughts on Khufiya and said that she has been extremely fortunate to explore a very distinct story with the character that she plays in the film. “Working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) is always a pleasure and a very rewarding experience," she said during the event.

Khufiya is based on the novel Escape To Nowhere written by the former Chief of Counter Espionage Unit of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), Amar Bhushan.

(Inputs from PTI)

