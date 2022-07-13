Khusbhu Sundar Remembers Her Mentor M Karunanidhi on Guru Purnima

Tamil actress Khushbu Sundar ruled the film industry in the 90s. Soon, she started being content with character roles and also acted in daily soaps along with hosting TV shows. However, apart from her entertainment career, she has already established herself as a successful politician.

Khushbu started her political journey with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and later joined the Congress Party. Being the national spokesperson for the Congress, she was a harsh critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government. However, she left people stunned when she quit the oldest political party of the country to join Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020, ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

She contested from the Thousand Lights constituency in the Assembly elections and lost to DMK candidate Doctor Ezhilan.

After a brief break she is now playing the lead role in Meera, which airs on Colors Tamil TV. Khushbu may have gone a long way in her political career from where she started and changed loyalties along the way but she has not forgotten her mentor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister N Karunanidhi, who brought her into politics.

She had been welcomed into the DMK party by then party chief M Karunanidhi when she was still politically naïve. The actress, on the occasion of Guru Poornima, paid a tribute to her first political mentor with a throwback picture.

Sharing an old picture of herself with the late DMK supremo, she said she would always be grateful to him for introducing her to politics and mentoring her on humanity, equality and maintaining dignity in politics. She recalled that he always said that there was nothing greater than self-respect. She ended the tweet, referring to Karunanidhi as ‘father’ and thanking him.

