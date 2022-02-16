Khusbu Sundar Turns Writer With New Tamil Serial Meera

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar is all set to make her debut as a writer in the Tamil television industry. After impressing fans with her acting on television, she is now writing the story of an upcoming Tamil TV series titled Meera. She will also be playing the titular role in the serial besides writing the story and script of it. The shooting for the upcoming serial began on February 14 after a pooja. Khusbu has shared a few pictures from the sets of the serial.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Khushbu said that the serial will be aired on Colors Tamil soon. She appealed to her fans for support and encouragement. In the pictures, she is seen standing with the cast and crew of the serial while posing for the camera.

Advertisement

A video from the sets is also doing rounds on Twitter. She is seen guiding the co-actors. According to reports, the makers have decided to improvise the plot and events of the serial based on the story and script written by Khshubu.

Actor Suresh Menon will also be starring alongside Khushbu Sundar as the main lead in Meera. Khusbu was last seen making a special appearance in a TV serial Gokulathi Seethai. Now, her fans are excited to see the actress again after a year-long break. The makers have not announced its premiere date.

Advertisement

Khushbu has worked as an actress, producer and creative director for many TV shows. She was seen in Gokulathil Seethai as Mangalam, Jothi in Sivagami, Nandhini in Parvathi and Mahalakshmi in Lakshmi Stores. She has also done anchoring for many reality shows. She was the judge of reality shows Jackpot, Namma Veetu Mahalakshmi, and Junior Super Star.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.