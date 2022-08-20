Khushalii Kumar on Hiding Her Identity in Audition Tapes: Filmmakers Assumed I Have Lot of Tantrums

Actor Khushalii Kumar made her onscreen debut in 2015 with a music video titled Mainu Ishq Da. Over the years, she has also appeared in other music videos like Highway Star, Raat Kamaal Hai, Mere Papa and Ek Yaad Purani. And now, she is making her debut as a lead actor with a suspense thriller, Dhokha Round D Corner.

Despite being born to late music mogul Gulshan Kumar who founded T-Series, Khushalii says that her journey to make it big in the film industry has not been a cakewalk. While she acknowledges the “privilege" of being a part of an illustrious family and having producer Bhushan Kumar as her brother, she had to go through her own share of hurdles.

Khushalii reveals that her audition tapes used to be sent to filmmakers and production houses by keeping her identity under wraps. Talking about it, she says, “This privilege has definitely not been easy. Otherwise, you would have seen me [making my debut] a long time back and not today. It has been a whole process and journey for me. In fact, I have undergone multiple auditions in the past with Mukesh Chhabra (casting director). When he would send my auditions to filmmakers, he would hide my identity. They would go through them and the moment they would get to know who I’m, they used to back out assuming that I have a lot of tantrums. So, they would go ahead with other actors."

So, how did she become a part of Dhokha Round D Corner? “For this film, bhai had just put me in front of the director (Kookie V Gulati). I had read the entire script before meeting him and I knew my character’s graph. I had done my share of homework. It was completely his call if he wanted me to come on-board," recalls Khushalii.

The actor further shares that her father also came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor but things didn’t go quite as planned and he had to go back home. “My father had come to Mumbai to become an actor but circumstances were very different then and due to lack of money and other amenities, he couldn’t fulfil his wish and had to return to Delhi," she states.

This, in turn, gave rise to a difficult situation wherein she had to convince her mother to let her pursue her dreams of becoming an actor someday. Khushalii further adds, “So, it is actually the far-fetched dream of my father as he then envisioned building a company for such budding talents and I really feel blessed and fortunate to be able to fulfilling his dreams."

On a related note, Khushalii was supposed to make her acting debut with a comedy film titled Dahi Cheeni based on true events. The film was supposed to see her paired opposite actor R Madhavan. However, it got scrapped and now, she will be joining hands with Madhavan again in Dhokha Round D Corner, where she plays a femme fatale housewife. The film also features Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumar in key roles. It is directed by Kookie V Gulati and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. Dhokha Round D Corner will be released in theatres on September 23, 2022. ​

