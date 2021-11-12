Khushi Kapoor is a Total Beach Babe in Rs 35,000 Bikini Top and Funky Hat, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi are currently having the time of their life exploring Dubai. The siblings enjoyed desert safari, jet skiing and some beach time as well. Khushi, like her actress sister, has been regularly updating her Instagram account with the latest updates from her trip. Now, she gave a glimpse of her stylish look for the beach outing.

Khushi, who recently turned 21, has already established a clear repertoire with fashion. The Gen-Z style icon loves her bikini outfits. For an evening by the pool, Khushi was spotted in a classic halter-neck bikini top from the shelves of Burberry, which was paired with dark denim shorts. As per report, it’s cost is Rs 35,000. She topped off the look with a matching bucket hat. Beauty wise, she opted for a pink-tinted lip, blush for the cheek and hydrated skin that gave her look a more natural finish. “99 problems but the beach ain’t one,”wrote Khushi in the caption. Janhvi reacted in the comments, saying “Baby.” In reply, Khushi wrote, “Miss you already.”

One of the youngest members of the Kapoor clan, Khushi has always kept her online family updated with regular posts that highlight her envy-worthy closet. Her wardrobe picks show a budding trendsetter in the making as it brings unique flavours together. The Dhadak star’s sibling has been effortlessly balancing the quintessential Bollywood glamour with her New York moments. Her aesthetic resonates with the essence of her lifestyle and one can’t get enough of wardrobe classics.

Remember her must-see violet bikini look? Khushi was seen basking in the Sun in a purple bikini top that came with a bodice in a textured fabric, teamed with matching high-waisted bottoms that featured a faux pearl buckle. Khushi captioned the pictures, “Pool day.”

Khushi is pursuing studies at the New York Film Academy and aspires to be an actress.

