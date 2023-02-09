Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi, who will soon make her Bollywood, treated her follower to a photo dump on Instagram. Khushi. Presumably summarizing her week with the latest post, Khushi grabbed the internet’s attention by giving a sneak peek of her well-spent time with her father and film producer Boney Kapoor. The starlet while sharing her pictures, which seem to be taken on a vacation, greeted her Instagram family with a “Hi,” in the caption.

With the first selfie, Khushi gave a glance of her bedroom. Standing in the sun and sporting a black knitted top, Khushi can be seen flaunting her colourfully manicured nails. In the next mirror selfie, Khushi shares a glimpse of her entire look along with a picturesque view from her balcony. Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister is wearing a black crop top with detachable matching sleeves, atop camouflage flare pants. Next, Boney Kapoor can be seen flashing his million-dollar smile at the camera, while enjoying a bright sunny day with her youngest daughter and relishing food. Khushi seems to be in love with her sunkissed pictures, as again she added a beautiful selfie.

It appears that the star kid on this vacation indulged herself in some art and craft, and guess what she will be going home bearing a gift for her furry friend Panda, for whom Khushi designed a food bowl. Khushi has been dishing out some major fashion goals lately and the next pictures hold evidence for the same. Sporting a midi skirt with a thigh-high slit, Khushi looked like a diva in faux fur, which she paired with knee-length black boots.

While Khushi is having the time of her life on her vacation, her loved ones are missing her back at home. Ananya Panday took to the comments section to shower compliments on her BFF. The actress called her ‘Cute,’ Khushi’s close friend Orhan Awatramani took to the comments section and wrote, “Need u back home ASAP!!!” Khushi’s cousin and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Khushi’s close friend Ananya Panday wrote, “Cute.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the popular Archies Comics series. The movie, which is expected to release this year, will make Khushi share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda.

