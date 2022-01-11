Khushi Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor Are Now Covid Free

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Boney and his elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly under home quarantine, as per an ETimes report.

On Sunday, Janhvi had posted a picture of herself posing with a thermometer in her mouth at home. This was followed by photos of her artwork, a video of her pet dog frolicking on the bed and an adorable pic of her cuddling with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Covid free now. Both Arjun and Anshula had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 29. At the time, Arjun’s cousin, film producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani were also diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Rhea took to Instagram to confirm the same and said she and her husband were “isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions."

However, Arjun’s girlfriend, actress and celebrity judge Malaika Arora’s report came out negative, her team confirmed to us at the time. Arjun and Malaika had previously tested positive for the coronavirus in September 2020.

According to a report in ETimes, Rhea and Karan have also tested negative. All four had quarantined themselves very well and ensured no contact with the outside world, not even with their closest family members.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. Earlier in 2021, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson. He will next be seen in Ek Villain with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham.

