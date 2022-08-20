Khushi Kapoor Turns Heads in Black Cut-Out Outfit, The Archies Co-Stars Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja Impressed

Khushi Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut but she already enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter keeps updating her fans and followers on Instagram with her photos and posts. Recently, she dropped a couple of snaps from her photoshoot and it is too good to miss. Khushi took to Instagram to drop a couple of photos where she can be seen dressed in a sultry black cut-out outfit. She paired a strappy crop top with a cutout skirt.

As soon as she dropped the photo, her family members and industry friends took to the comment section to hype her up. Her The Archies co-star Suhana Khan wrote, “Amazing 😍" whereas Mihir Ahuja, who is also in The Archies wrote, “Stopp itt🔥😍". Karisma Kapoor dropped a black heart emoji. Meanwhile, Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Il pastaio". Her photo even left Deepika Padukone impressed who took to the comment section to write, “Uff!😍"

Take a look at her post:

Meanwhile, Khushi keeps dropping photos and videos from her California vacation. The photo dump shared by Khushi left the netizens in awe. The first slide featured a magnetic mirror selfie of the actress. Followed by an adorable click of hers, a few glimpses of the beach, concert and other sites. Along with the post she penned, “Calliiiiiii (palm tree emoji)." As soon as the actress dropped the pictures, people lost their composure and swamped the comment section. Furthermore, her cousin Shanaya Kapoor commented, “What are you" with heart eye emojis and her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Excuse me" along with loudly crying face emojis.

Meanwhile, Khushi will be making her Bollyood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. The cast was announced by Netflix India on May 14 of this year. In addition to Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, and Suhana Khan will also be seen in the lead roles.

