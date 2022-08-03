Khushi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat in Sizzling Outfit With Plunging Neckline, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor React

Late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor has not made her Bollywood debut yet but she is already a star on social media. She is currently preparing for her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. An avid user, the star kid often keeps her fans and followers updated with her regular posts. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister took to Instagram to share a couple of dazzling bathroom selfies in a shimmery outfit. In the photo, Khushi can be seen dressed in a blue and green outfit with a plunging neckline as she poses for the perfect mirror selfie.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “In between changes👻"

As soon as she shared the photo, her fans and her followers showered love on her in the comment section. Not just that, her industry colleagues, too, filled the comment section with lovely comments for her. Her The Archies co-star Suhana Khan wrote, “Wowwowww😍" while her cousin Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Take a look:

Talking of The Archies, except for Mihir Ahuja, new people have been cast for the roles, and it will also mark the debut of three star kids who people were waiting to watch on-screen- Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film also stars Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

For the unversed, The Archies is an iconic comic book that capsules the adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie. The comic has been adapted on celluloid a couple of times, with the most famous adaptation being Riverdale. According to reports, Agastya has been cast in the role of Archie, while Suhana Khan will play Veronica and Khushi Kapoor will play Betty. The team recently wrapped up a schedule in Ooty. The series will release on Netflix in 2023.

