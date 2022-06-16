Khushi Kapoor’s Ravishing Photo From The Archies Sets Draws Dad Boney Kapoor's Attention

After her sister impressed audiences with her performances in movies, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to steal hearts with her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which will be released on Netflix. Fans have been waiting ardently for the film ever since its first look was unveiled.

However, Khushi has been wowing her fans even before her debut films through her social media posts. An ardent social media user, Khushi regularly posts photos of herself and receives thousands of likes and comments. However, a recent post of her caught our attention because it received a comment even from her dad Boney Kapoor.

In her latest photo, she looks ravishing in a short green dress and is smiling while looking away from the camera. She is also flaunting a tattoo, a rose, on her right arm. The picture is from the sets of The Archies, which is currently being filmed in Ooty. Khushi previously posted pictures featuring the picturesque locales but this time, she shared a glimpse of her indoor sets.

Advertisement

The post drew the attention of Papa Boney Kapoor, who dropped fire emojis in the comment section, while extended family members uncle Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Mahip Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor all dropped heart emojis. Even her Archies co-star Suhana Khan commented ‘cutiee’ on the pic. The photo has since got viral and has 87,440 likes in less than 15 hours of posting.

Speaking about the film, The Archies is a desi take on the popular American comic based around teenagers living in the town of Riverdale. It features Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi as Betty Cooper and Vedang Raina as Jughead Jones. The film is slated to release sometime in the summer of next year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.