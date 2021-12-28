Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Confirm Romance With Latest Outing; Off to Maldives for New Year Vacay

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra often make headlines for their rumoured romance. Days after the actress was spotted at Sidharth’s residence, the two have now headed for a romantic vacation to ring in New Year 2022 together. Kiara and Sidharth were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. The two jetted off to the Maldives.

While Kiara looked stunning in a lilac jersey dress, Sidharth looked dashing in an olive green shirt and black trousers. The duo had also travelled to the Maldives for the new year 2021, giving rise to speculation about their relationship status.

Advertisement

Kiara and Sidharth recently impressed the audience with their crackling chemistry in Shershaah. If a recent report in BollywoodLife.com is to be believed then the two are seemingly ready to come out in public about their relationship. While reportedly their relationship is said to be in the ‘nascent stage’, they might surprise fans by following the footsteps of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who recently tied the knot. Most likely wedding is not on their cards immediately, however, they are reportedly done with introducing each other to their parents.

There has been strong speculation about Sidharth and Kiara being more than close friends. In November, Sidharth opened up about his wedding plans. “I feel it is something that will take its course. That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script, or cast ready for that. As and when it happens, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know," Sidharth told Hindustan Times.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.