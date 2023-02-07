The mehendi ceremony of Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are tying the nuptial knot on February 7, was performed on Monday in the presence of Bollywood celebrities, notably Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

Both Sidharth and Kiara set the dance floor on fire during the mehendi ceremony celebrations.

The ceremony started at the Suryagarh Hotel lakeside. The guests were seated in the Sunset Patio Garden by the lake. Mehendi was first applied to Kiara’s hands, and it was Siddharth’s turn next.

Later, the women of the two families, including the bride’s mother, Genevieve, aunt Sumita and maternal grandmother Valerie. Meera Rajput also got mehendi applied to her hands.

When the ceremony was on, DJ Ganesh kept the guests grooving to Bollywood and fusion numbers. The families of both Sidharth and Kiara also put up performances tailored for the occasion.

As the evening descended upon the lakeside, DJ Ganesh pumped up the pace of the music, and Kiara’s rapper brother Mishaal Advani, apart from Punjabi electronic folk artistes Hari and Sukhmani, also belted out peppy numbers to keep the guests grooving through the evening.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding will be held on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace. More than 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served to the guests at the wedding of the Bollywood couple.

The menu includes Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines. Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo will be among the sweets. Punjabi boy Sidharth has taken special care of his guests from Punjab and Delhi and has made arrangements for spicy food for them.

There will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding with 500 waiters in their dress code. The responsibility of attending to each guest has been given to each waiter.

(With IANS inputs)

